Make Me a Match(2023, Romance-comedy) Eva Bourne, Rushi Kota Hallmark, 6 p.m.
The Rock(1996, Action) Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage AMC, 6 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy(2004, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente E!, 7 p.m.
A Valentine's Match(2020, Romance) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Love at First Lie(2023, Suspense) Lexie Stevenson, Greg Kriek Lifetime, 8 p.m.
My Husband's Worst Mistake(2023, Suspense) Matt Wells, Sarah Cleveland LMN, 8 p.m.
The Lost Boys(1987, Horror) Jason Patric, Corey Haim Sundance, 8:30 p.m.
Christmas on My Mind(2019, Romance) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.
Cinderella(2015, Children) Cate Blanchett, Lily James ABC, 9 p.m.
Tremors(1990, Horror) Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward Sundance, 10:30 p.m.
A Little Christmas Charm(2020, Drama) Ashley Greene Khoury, Brendan Penny Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 11 p.m.
Just Go With It(2011, Romance-comedy) Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston TBS, 11 p.m.