Mullins City Council moving forward with plans to demolish dilapidated houses

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Council is moving forward with plans to demolish dilapidated and abandoned houses in the community.

Mayor Robert Woodbury said 18 out 36 certified letters were mailed to property owners whose properties have been identified by the Code Enforcement Officer and Mullins City Council as unfit dwellings, according to city and state codes.

“These properties have been deemed unsafe, abandoned, and have affected the values of other resident’s properties,” he said.

A public hearing before a panel was held on Aug 17 at City Hall.

Woodbury said owners of unfit dwellings have the right to give testimony concerning the complaint and condition of the property before the panel before a decision is made to make an order of repair or demolition of the property.

Woodbury said city officials don’t wish to demolish property without consent but by law, the safety and well-being of the residents is a priority.