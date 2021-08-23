Mullins City Council moving forward with plans to demolish dilapidated houses

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Council is moving forward with plans to demolish dilapidated and abandoned houses in the community.
Mayor Robert Woodbury said 18 out 36 certified letters were mailed to property owners whose properties have been identified by the Code Enforcement Officer and Mullins City Council as unfit dwellings, according to city and state codes.
“These properties have been deemed unsafe, abandoned, and have affected the values of other resident’s properties,” he said.
A public hearing before a panel was held on Aug 17 at City Hall.
Woodbury said owners of unfit dwellings have the right to give testimony concerning the complaint and condition of the property before the panel before a decision is made to make an order of repair or demolition of the property.
Woodbury said city officials don’t wish to demolish property without consent but by law, the safety and well-being of the residents is a priority.
“Depending on how the process in done will be determined on the property owner’s involvement,” he said. “Anyone can come to City Hall and for a small fee of $250 property owners can have the house burned down or our sanitation department can have it pushed down for a cost. Either way they will have to pay a cost.”
Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis said the issue has been a longtime concern and something she has wanted.
“This is just another step,” Davis said. “I’m glad we can follow this process. It may cost us but in the end we will benefit.”
Davis said the panel will establish how the plan will work.
“We just want the areas cleaned-up,” she said. “We are at a point where we don’t have a choice.”
The city of Mullins has an ordinance that prohibits conditions such as rank growth, accumulation of yard waste and debris. Grass that has grown to more than 12 inches in height and all other vegetation is also the responsibility of the owner.
For more information call Holly Jackson at Mullins City Hall at 843-464-9583.
In other business, Council made changes to the city’s noise ordinance due to more church outdoor services and wanted to encourage more outdoor gatherings. The noise control amendment will allow loudspeakers.
“We just wanted to make that change so that loudspeakers are allowed on Sundays,” Woodbury said.