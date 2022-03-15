MUSC Health Florence first in state to use new robotic surgery technique

FLORENCE. S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is the first in the state of South Carolina to conduct a shape sensing robotic-assisted bronchoscopy.

This new procedure allows physicians to identify lung cancer earlier and give patients much better outcomes through early detection and treatment.

“MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is the first in the state to perform a shape sensing robotic-assisted bronchoscopy and first in the region to perform robotic-assisted bronchoscopy,” MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rami Zebian said.

“This life-enhancing procedure allows us to visualize and biopsy remote parts of the lung typically inaccessible using a traditional bronchoscopy. Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy will allow more precision and accuracy in lung nodule biopsies, and it is a safe and effective way to target areas far into the peripheral lung.

This is extremely beneficial for providers and patients, as it will allow us to detect, diagnose, and treat lung cancer much earlier.”

The robotic-assisted bronchoscopy is able to access all 18 segments of the lungs airways using an ultra-thin catheter and integrated vision probe. Shape-sensing technology allows the operator to precisely locate the lung nodule for biopsy. Immediately following the biopsy, it is sent to determine if the sample is benign or malignant.