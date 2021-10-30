MUSC Health participates in national breast cancer study to improve screenings and treatment

Hollings is enrolling women ages 45 to 74 in TMIST. As part of the randomized study, women will receive a mammogram using conventional two-dimensional mammography or the newer tomosynthesis three-dimensional mammography.

“Through this trial, we hope to learn whether or not there are differences between 2D and 3D mammography in detecting cancers and advanced cancers and whether one type of mammography results in more false positives and callbacks for further evaluation,” Pavic said.

Pavic, who serves as the primary investigator of the TMIST trial at Hollings, said researchers will also collect genetic samples from enrolled patients.

“These samples allow us to understand and study cancer on a molecular level, which will ultimately lead to better therapies,” he said. “Once you understand the molecular aspects of breast cancer, you can investigate, produce and use medicine that will target those components.”

Pavic said he hopes that the trial also answers two other questions: Is standard-of-care 3D mammography better than standard-of-care 2D mammography? And how frequently should patients be screened for breast cancer?