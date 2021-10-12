MUSC: Trick-or-treating safe with precautions as state reports 700-plus COVID cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. − With the right precautions in place the way is now clear for little ghosts and goblins to hit the streets in search of candy for Halloween.

"With the appropriate mitigation strategies in place, trick or treating can be safe and I encourage folks to follow through with all those strategies," said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC Children's Health, in a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters.

And those strategies include physical distancing, hand hygiene, a mask and were appropriate a vaccine, she said.

"Luckily, with many costumes, a mask is part of the costume and we recommend the type of mask that folks know and love for the last year and a half that can protect against respiratory viruses," she said of three-layer cotton masks, or synthetic disposable masks.

She said that those handing out the treats should do so rather than allowing children to put their hands into the treat bowls and that once home alcohol-based hand sanitizers could be used on the outside of treats to make sure they're safe.