Mystery Plant

This is one of those native species which, when you see it for the first time, makes you wonder why you didn’t become a botanist (unless you are one already, or why you don’t spend more time looking at wildflowers). The first time I saw one of these I recall letting out an audible gasp: it was a memorable moment. A lot of people have this mistaken notion that orchids, especially those pretty “corsage” flowers, grow only in tropical places where there is a lot of steam, vines, and wild animals running around. Not so. In the United States there are plenty of temperate species of orchids, nowhere near tropical regions (except for southern Florida, which fills that bill). And we have plenty of orchids native to the Southeastern states.