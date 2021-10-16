Mystery Plant

This species is probably the most common native tree species in the Southeast. (Red maple has got to be just about as common, if not more so.) And it is surely one of the most important species economically, now grown in plantations and occupying many millions of acres.

Its wood is prized for general construction, as well as pulp. Because it has been widely grown in extensive plantations for many years, its natural range has considerably increased, due to the tendency of its seeds to travel well away from the parent tree.

This particular tree is nearly 170 feet tall and is surely one of the largest of its kind anywhere. Curiously, we saw no seedlings or young individuals. This tree’s canopy is quite healthy, and it is still producing plenty of cones. So why no seedlings? Well, it turns out that the seedlings of this species are rather intolerant of shade, and so they die soon after sprouting. Therefore, no small or medium-sized trees here, only these giants. So how did this tree get here in the first place?

The prevailing notion is that long ago, the bottomlands along the Congaree River were subjected to repeated devastating wind storms (hurricanes, you might say) that effectively removed whatever canopy was present. Seeds drifting in from higher ground sites would have been the source for the forest giants present now, which, although they are producing seeds, are not propagating any replacement trees. This means that when these venerable old behemoths eventually die and fall over, there will not be another generation of replacements — until after the next series of hurricanes, of course.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com. [Answer: “Loblolly pine,” Pinus taeda]