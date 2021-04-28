Nameless no more? SC court wades into lottery winner privacy

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has long been one of a few states where lottery winners can remain anonymous unless they choose to come forward, but that practice is receiving increased scrutiny, thanks to a decision from the state's highest court.

In an opinion handed down earlier this month, the state Supreme Court sided with a man who filed an open records request with the state Lottery Commission seeking names, contact information, date and jackpot amount for prize winners of a million dollars or more for a 12-month period in 2013 and 2014.

The commission ultimately sued the man, asking a judge to declare that it didn't have to release the identifying information. The judge agreed, ruling that the release of the winners' "personal identifying information would constitute an unreasonable invasion of personal privacy" within the meaning of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, also prohibiting the man from continuing to seek the information from any source.

Last week, justices sent the case back to a trial court to decide anew, writing that the broad injunction was improper, and that the lower court didn't have the right to prevent the plaintiff from trying to get the information from a source other than the Lottery Commission.