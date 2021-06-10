NEAL ZIMMERMAN: Mission: Helping our young people

The importance of our partnership with the United Way of Florence County has never been more evident than over the past year. With so many unknowns, especially concerning our funding sources, it was our partnership with United Way that helped give us the confidence to move ahead and serve the needs of our members and other youth throughout the county.

It was with the knowledge that we had the financial backing of United Way and others in the community that we took the gamble to continue providing services to youth throughout the pandemic. With inspiring flexibility and devotion to the youth we serve, our staff pivoted our program focus to ensure we met the needs of our youth amid unprecedented circumstances.

This enabled us last spring and summer to serve several hundred youths with virtual club programs as well as an in-person Be Great Summer Camp, along with providing over 250,000 meals to at-risk youth. When the 2020-2021 school year began and many of our club members were still relegated to virtual learning, we built in-house Community Learning Centers to provide a safe place for youth to complete their virtual schooling while their parents were at work.