NEAL ZIMMERMAN: Mission: Helping our young people

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area has been providing youth in Florence County with quality afterschool and summer programs since 1964.
The success of our mission, “To inspire and enable all young people from throughout the Pee Dee Area, especially those who need us most, to become productive, responsible, and caring citizens,” would not be possible without strong community support. For decades, the United Way of Florence County has been a source of consistent funding, positive encouragement, and constant championship of our organizational objectives.
United Way’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs has been a vital component of our organization’s success since 1986. This integral partnership helps us provide programs to over 3,000 youths a year, ages 6 to 18, from across Florence County.
With clubs located in Florence, Timmonsville, Pamplico and Lake City, our membership includes youth from every public school and ZIP code in the county. Open every day after school and all-day during the summer and school holidays, our clubs provide youth a vast array of programs that support and build academic success, character and leadership skills, and healthy lifestyles. Youth in our clubs benefit from the mentoring and strong support systems provided by staff and volunteers. It is the combination of proven programs, mentoring, and support that leads 57% of club alumni to state, “Their Club experience saved their life.”
The importance of our partnership with the United Way of Florence County has never been more evident than over the past year. With so many unknowns, especially concerning our funding sources, it was our partnership with United Way that helped give us the confidence to move ahead and serve the needs of our members and other youth throughout the county.
It was with the knowledge that we had the financial backing of United Way and others in the community that we took the gamble to continue providing services to youth throughout the pandemic. With inspiring flexibility and devotion to the youth we serve, our staff pivoted our program focus to ensure we met the needs of our youth amid unprecedented circumstances.
This enabled us last spring and summer to serve several hundred youths with virtual club programs as well as an in-person Be Great Summer Camp, along with providing over 250,000 meals to at-risk youth. When the 2020-2021 school year began and many of our club members were still relegated to virtual learning, we built in-house Community Learning Centers to provide a safe place for youth to complete their virtual schooling while their parents were at work.
As we prepare for our 2021 summer program, we are continuing to focus on the pandemic-related needs of our youth. We recognize the enormous negative effects the pandemic has had on youth in our community and will place a special emphasis on improving diminished literacy skills, fostering the social and emotional well-being of our youth, and addressing food insecurity in specific areas of the county.
United Way of Florence County is only able to support our clubs and its other member agencies through community giving. Your gift combined with thousands of other gifts from members of our county makes a difference and changes lives.
At the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, this translates to our members attending school more often than non-members, being promoted to the next grade at a higher rate, drinking and smoking less than their peers, and spending more time volunteering in their community. If every person in the county gave $10 a year to United Way, it would almost double the United Way’s investment in meeting needs and changing lives throughout the county.
Our club staff faithfully give to United Way through payroll deductions. As an organization, we also try to do our part to diligently maximize community giving. In fact, last year for every United Way dollar given to support club programs, we were able to match it with $14 from sources outside our county. Now that’s a great business model – for every $1,000 the community invests in our clubs, the club brings a new $14,000 into the community.
If you already support United Way, THANK YOU. If you do not, please consider giving. It is only through our community’s support of United Way that they are able to continue providing nonprofits in Florence County with necessary financial support to stay focused on compassionately meeting the human needs in our county.
Neal Zimmerman is executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs.