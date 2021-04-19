Nearly 40% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost 40 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 26.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,623,996 doses have been received in the state, and 1,621,489 residents have received at least one dose. The number of residents who are fully vaccinated is 1,096,139.

Of the 518 confirmed cases and 242 probable cases reported Sunday in South Carolina, 32 and seven were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led with 15 confirmed cases and three probable cases. Marlboro County was next (6/2), followed by Williamsburg County (5/1), Darlington County (3/1), Marion County (2/0) and Dillon County (1/0).

Although 13 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported Monday in South Carolina, no deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 476,123 confirmed cases, 93,909 probable cases, 8,235 confirmed deaths, 1,117 probable deaths and 7,184,091 tests conducted.

On Saturday, the state reported 15,887 tests conducted with 4.4% positivity.