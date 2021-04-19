 Skip to main content
Nearly 40% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS

Nearly 40% of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost 40 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 26.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,623,996 doses have been received in the state, and 1,621,489 residents have received at least one dose. The number of residents who are fully vaccinated is 1,096,139.

Of the 518 confirmed cases and 242 probable cases reported Sunday in South Carolina, 32 and seven were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led with 15 confirmed cases and three probable cases. Marlboro County was next (6/2), followed by Williamsburg County (5/1), Darlington County (3/1), Marion County (2/0) and Dillon County (1/0).

Although 13 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported Monday in South Carolina, no deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 476,123 confirmed cases, 93,909 probable cases, 8,235 confirmed deaths, 1,117 probable deaths and 7,184,091 tests conducted.

On Saturday, the state reported 15,887 tests conducted with 4.4% positivity.

Of the 11,258 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,294 are occupied (73.67%). Of those, 505 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.09%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

