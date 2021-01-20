Neptune Island announces seasonal job opportunities

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The new year brings new opportunities for employment at Neptune Island Waterpark.

Neptune Island is a 6-acre, family-friendly waterpark adventure located in Hartsville. Open seasonally from mid-May through Labor Day, the attraction has welcomed more than 197,000 visitors in its first three seasons of operation.

Each season, the park employs around 200 seasonal staff members in addition to its four full-time employees. Now is the opportunity to join the Neptune Island crew for its fourth season.

In January, the Neptune Island management team begins recruiting for new and returning crew members to join their team in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Neptune Island is proud to be the first job of so many young adults in the Hartsville area,” General Manager Jordan Braddock said. “We are looking for hard-working and driven individuals who are searching for an opportunity to gain work experience and have a fun summer break.”

Neptune Island Waterpark employs individuals beginning at age 15 for their Junior Lifeguard positions. All other positions have a minimum age requirement of 16 years or older based upon position job duties.