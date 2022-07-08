New Darlington budget story

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council has approved a $42.9 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23, a $2 million increase from the previous budget.
The budget includes a property tax increase of 4.4 mills and a 3% across-the-board raise for county employees. The 4.4 mills tax increase will cost taxpayers an additional $15 to $16 per $100,000 of property value.
The dollar amounts of the 3% raise increase will vary depending on the income levels of county employees. There are approximately 450 employees on the county payroll. Approximately 375 to 380 employees are full time and approximately 70 to 75 employees are part time.
The budget includes these funds:
Accommodations Tax Fund - $90,750
Airport Fund- $266,866
Emergency Services Fund- $5,753,623
Emergency Telephone Fund- $345,567
Environmental Services Fund- $2,752,250
Fire District Fund- $3,100,000
General Fund- $26,533,488
Hartsville Fire Protection District- $491,958
Hospitality Tax Fund- $225,000
Library Fund- $1,634,000
Road Maintenance Fund-$1,766,861