New ministry to prepare people to shine in job interviews

FLORENCE, S.C. — A successful job interview is often the first step to a successful career and a new ministry from Cross and Crown Lutheran Church is designed to prepare people for their interview.

The ministry was launched Sunday afternoon with a brief dedication and blessing service at the West Palmetto Street church followed by a ribbon cutting and reception.

The ministry works out of a room filled with clothing options as well as a private dressing area that is quiet and designed not to overwhelm the client.

"We see it as an extension of our feeding ministry," said the Rev Steven Curry Gallego. The new ministry is called Well Suited for Work.

Curry Gallego said the church already partners with the Parking Lot Ministry and Harvest Hope but both are more of a short-term solution.

"We decided we wanted to do more long term," he said. "What better way to make sure somebody is fed than to have them provide food for themselves?"

Project organizer Alice Curry Gallego, wife of Steven Curry Gallego, said the church didn't want to replicate any services currently available but wanted to lend a hand to help those in need.