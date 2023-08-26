MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy suffered a 55-7 loss at home against Cardinal Newman Friday night.

The Golden Eagles pulled off a 48-42 upset on the road last season but the Cardinals defense proved overwhelming to start the 2023 season. Two of Pee Dee Academy’s quarterbacks were injured and out of the game by the halftime.

Tristan Heckman scored a touchdown run for Pee Dee Academy in a first quarter that had the two teams even 7-7.

Cards running back Cortez Lane broke on a 59 yard run to set up a short touchdown run to take a 13-7 lead that 7:35 mark in the second quarter. On the Golden Eagles next drive a sack from David Rogers resulted in a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Mani Lee.

Cardinal Newman quarterback Duncan Skehan finished off the first half with a 60-yard touchdown pass to D’Antre Ham and another touchdown toss to take a commanding 34-7 advantage.

The Golden Eagles host Carolina Academy on Sept. 1.