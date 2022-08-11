081222-fmn-news-GOP

FLORENCE, S.C.-- Monday, the Florence City Council will vote to bring the property at 1300 E. Palmetto St. into the city and zone it as open space and recreation. Once demolition and remediation are complete, the property will become part of Levy Park. The property is located in Florence County and is across the street from the McLeod Health Complex. The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.