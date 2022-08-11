081222-fmn-news-GOP

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits with Florence County Republicans at the party's monthly meeting at the McClenaghan Adult Education Building, 500 S. Dargan St.

More than 200 Republicans attended the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday to hear South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speak. 

The governor discussed recent political events and the need to get out the vote in November.

Many elected Republican officials were in the audience and several candidates running in the mid-term election spoke to the group. 

The party meets the second Tuesday of each month at the McClenaghan Adult Education Building, 500 S. Dargan St.

The Florence County Republican Party will holds its first "Stumps" of 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1611 S. Irby Street, next to the new Planet Fitness.

Republican candidates running for office and elected officials will be make speeches and answer questions.

