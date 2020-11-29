1,053 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported for SC

COLUMBIA – The state health department on Sunday reported 1,053 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 7 deaths from the virus. The department reported 8 new probable cases.

The figures brought the totals to 202,422 confirmed cases, 13,707 probable case and 4,050 confirmed deaths. There were no new probable deaths, which leaves the total standing at 303.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 8,279 individual test results, with 12.7% positive.

A total of 2,692,606 tests have been conducted.

For the Pee Dee region, Florence County had 33 new confirmed cases. Other counties in the region: Darlington, 6; Dillon, 9; Marion, 11, Marlboro, 8 and 1 probable case; and Williamsburg, 4.

Williamsburg reported 1 death, that of an elderly person. The other Pee Dee counties had no new deaths listed.