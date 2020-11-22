 Skip to main content
1,066 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in state
virus image

COLUMBIA – The state health department on Sunday reported 1,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new probable cases.

The department reported nine deaths from the virus and one death that was probably from the virus. Counties in the Pee Dee listed no new deaths of COVID-19.

The new figures bring the totals to 193,787 confirmed cases in South Carolina, 12,508 probable cases, 3, 982 deaths and 301 deaths listed as probably caused by the virus.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 8,394 individual tests with a positive rate of 12.7%. That brought the total number of tests to 2,521,063.

In the Pee Dee, five counties reported new confirmed cases: Florence, 13; Darlington, 7; Dillon, 4 (and 1 probable case); Marion, 1: and Marlboro, 4. Williamsburg County had no new cases.

