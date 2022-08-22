 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 killed in shooting near SC State campus

  • 0

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — One woman was killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at a home near South Carolina State University, prompting a campus lockdown for a few hours overnight, authorities said Monday.

A 27-year-old woman from the Columbia suburb of Irmo was killed in the shooting late Sunday night, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said in a statement. The woman, Safiya Daniels, was not a student at the university.

Two other people had gunshot wounds and a fourth was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, according to the police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

A college statement said one of the injured was hurt in a fall.

No arrests have been made.

Officers responding to a 911 at the Orangeburg house found “copious amounts of young people screaming,” according to the police report.

People are also reading…

Paramedics and police officers said several people on the scene argued or tried to resist emergency personnel, and that the officers could not obtain much information from witnesses.

On Monday, the university President Alexander Conyers reiterated pledges to bolster campus security.

South Carolina State University will continue a program to add six campus safety officers, who are not sworn police officers, to the school to protect students and monitor what is happening, Conyers said in a statement.

The university is also spending $1 million to install 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes as well as improve lighting across the Orangeburg campus, Conyers said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingway native serves aboard USS The Sullivans

Hemingway native serves aboard USS The Sullivans

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Dtreveon Crawford, a native of Hemingway, South Carolina, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

HOMETOWN HERO: Cooper wears two hats for Lake City

HOMETOWN HERO: Cooper wears two hats for Lake City

LAKE CITY -- Joseph Cooper learned everything he needed about life and how to live it from his Lake City family and friends. Cooper -- affectionately known as “Jody" -- serves as the Lake's City's deputy administrator and police chief. He recently added deputy administrator to his accomplishments.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Parts of China lake dried up due to extreme heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert