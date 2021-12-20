 Skip to main content
122921-mse-news-arrests

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced six arrests related to thefts Monday. Sheriff Brian Wallace said deputies have been working around the clock.

“Their hard work has definitely paid off but they are not done yet,” he said. “Since November, the Marion County Sheriff's Office has recovered over $250,000 worth of stolen trailers, ATVs, and equipment. So far there have been six arrests with more to come.”

The department announced the following arrests.

On Nov. 22, deputies arrested Xavier Alexander Aguayo, 28, of Gresham for a third time since September on charges of burglary 1st degree and grand larceny. Aguayo has pending charges of receiving stolen goods, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

On Dec. 1, deputies arrested Shawn Laquan Davis, 27, of Marion and Joshua Allen Green, 37, of Rains on charges of receiving stolen goods. Davis has enhanced charges due to previous convictions for similar offenses.

On Dec. 6, deputies arrested Ross Garrett Smith, 33, of Mullins on a charge of receiving stolen goods.

On Dec. 14, deputies arrested Chad Dix, 36, of Marion, on charges of receiving stolen goods.

On Dec. 14, deputies arrested Derrick Demond Davis, 43, of Marion on outstanding warrants. On Dec. 16, Davis was charged with receiving stolen goods.

"Let this be your notice,” Wallace said. “We know who you are and we know where you are. We will not allow this type of criminal enterprise to thrive in Marion County. When you hear a knock on your door in the next few days, it may not be Santa.”

