12th annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off returns to downtown Marion

MARION, S.C. – The 12th annual Historic Marion Revitalization Association Chilli Cook-off returned to Main Street Commons Saturday, bringing back a crowd of more than 300 people for a full day of activities after being cancelled due to COVID-19 safety protocols last year.

Organizers called it a fun and beautiful day in Downtown Marion, adding it was so great to see the public support.

The event featured more than dozen cooking teams competing for up to $1,700 in prize money.

More prize money was available in the Olde Towne Marion Cornhole Tournament.

A portion of the proceeds raised go to the HMRA façade grant program that helps fund upgrades to Main Street buildings.

Symphony cooking team took home first place in the cook-off.

Congratulations to the following award winners:

The Pinto Party followed in second place while Union Baptist Church was named the fan favorite and Papa’s Chili earned best decorated.

Lancaster Harrelson took home the cornhole tournament title followed by Twice the Ice and Bearded Baggers.

