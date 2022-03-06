12th annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off returns to downtown Marion

Puertorrican Style Chili by Juan Colon and his daughter Anier Colon are among the cooking teams participating during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off downtown on March 5, 2022.
Symphony cooking team took home first place in the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off on March 5, 2022.
Wayne Collins prepares chili for Team Sassy Southern Backdraft during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off on March 5, 2022.
Cooking teams compete for more than $1,700 in prize money during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off on March 5, 2022.
The Olde Towne Marion Cornhole Tournament is played during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off on March 5, 2022.
A crowd gathers on Main Street to sample chili during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off on March 5, 2022.
More than a dozen cooking teams serve the crowd during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off on March 5, 2022.
The Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off was held on March 5, 2022.
The Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off gave competitors a chance at more than $1,000 in prize money Saturday.
A crowd hits Main Street during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off on March 5, 2022.
Revelation cooking team serves the public during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association's 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off Saturday.
Cornhole Tournament teams enjoy a few games under the sun during the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook off on March 5, 2022.
MARION, S.C. – The 12th annual Historic Marion Revitalization Association Chilli Cook-off returned to Main Street Commons Saturday, bringing back a crowd of more than 300 people for a full day of activities after being cancelled due to COVID-19 safety protocols last year.
Organizers called it a fun and beautiful day in Downtown Marion, adding it was so great to see the public support.
The event featured more than dozen cooking teams competing for up to $1,700 in prize money.
More prize money was available in the Olde Towne Marion Cornhole Tournament.
A portion of the proceeds raised go to the HMRA façade grant program that helps fund upgrades to Main Street buildings.
Symphony cooking team took home first place in the cook-off.
Congratulations to the following award winners:
The Pinto Party followed in second place while Union Baptist Church was named the fan favorite and Papa’s Chili earned best decorated.
Lancaster Harrelson took home the cornhole tournament title followed by Twice the Ice and Bearded Baggers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!