17 new faculty members start classes at FMU

Francis Marion University is welcoming 17 new full-time faculty members to campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.

While several of the new faculty are new to FMU, some are current employees who will assume full-time roles when classes begin next week.

The new faculty members are: Jody Lipford, assistant professor of economics; Smriti Bhargava, assistant professor of economics; Brian Jones, assistant professor of music industry; Anna Chinnes, assistant professor of clinical psychology; Janay Vacharasin, assistant professor of biology; Min-Seok Choi, assistant professor of education; Wonjae Lee, assistant professor of industrial engineering; Siddharth Baswani, assistant management information systems; Anna Freeman, speech-language pathology clinical supervisor; Meagan Bennett, instructor of nursing; Brittany Gilbert, assistant professor of fine art; Steve Rubin, assistant professor of computer science; Jenifer Butler, instructor of English one year non-tenure track; Chace Covington, instructor of mathematics; Matthew Hagler, assistant professor of psychology; Rachelle Lydell, director of occupational therapy; and Layire Diop, assistant professor of mass communication.

Onboarding of new faculty occurred Friday, which happened to coincide with move-in of new freshmen.

The return of students and faculty includes a full slate of events on campus. The festivities are capped off by the annual First Friday festival on Friday.

