2,924 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state health department on Sunday reported 2,924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 probable cases.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 44 new deaths caused by the virus and 11 deaths that were probably caused by it.

All six Pee Dee counties reported new cases, but only Marion County had deaths. Marion listed the deaths of three elderly people.

New confirmed cases reported in Pee Dee counties: Florence, 112 (6 probable); Darlington, 62 (1 probable); Dillon, 29 (1 probable); Marion, 21; Marlboro, 13; and Williamsburg, 16.

The latest figures bring the state’s totals to 234,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,814 probable cases. The total of deaths so far is 4,387, and 352 other deaths listed as probably caused by the virus.

The department reported 13,749 new individual test results, with a positive rate of 21.3%.

A total of 3,096,815 tests have been done.