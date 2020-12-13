2,924 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state health department on Sunday reported 2,924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 probable cases.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 44 new deaths caused by the virus and 11 deaths that were probably caused by it.
All six Pee Dee counties reported new cases, but only Marion County had deaths. Marion listed the deaths of three elderly people.
New confirmed cases reported in Pee Dee counties: Florence, 112 (6 probable); Darlington, 62 (1 probable); Dillon, 29 (1 probable); Marion, 21; Marlboro, 13; and Williamsburg, 16.
The latest figures bring the state’s totals to 234,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,814 probable cases. The total of deaths so far is 4,387, and 352 other deaths listed as probably caused by the virus.
The department reported 13,749 new individual test results, with a positive rate of 21.3%.
A total of 3,096,815 tests have been done.
Those having symptoms of COVID-19 should separate from others and get tested as soon as possible. according to the department. DHEC recommends that persons without symptoms of COVID-19 get tested if they had close contact with someone who is ill with COVID-19. DHEC also recommends testing at least once each month for persons without symptoms of COVID-19 who are frequently out in the community.
On its website, the department says:
• If you test positive for COVID-19, you will need to complete a ten (10) day isolation period beginning on the date your test was collected. Anyone who was a close contact to you beginning up to two (2) days before you had the test will need to quarantine for 7-10 days after last contact with you. Details regarding quarantine can be found here.
• If you test negative for COVID-19, you do not have to isolate but should continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings to prevent exposure in the future.
• If you have had a positive test, you do not need another test for 3 months after the test date or when symptoms began.
