2 arrested after 7 vulnerable adults found in mobile home
2 arrested after 7 vulnerable adults found in mobile home

CROSS HILL — Two people were arrested after deputies found they were running a center in South Carolina for at least seven vulnerable adults in a mobile home without a license, investigators said.

Laurens County deputies started looking into the home in Cross Hill after investigating a suicide in the front yard last week, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The single-wide mobile home did not have adequate sleeping space for the seven vulnerable adults, wasn't licensed to care for them and wasn't up to building code, deputies said.

Mental health officials are helping to care for the adults, who Sheriff Don Reynolds said were in a "makeshift transitional home."

The two people running the home were charged with six counts of knowing and willful neglect of a vulnerable adult, deputies said.

The home was operating as We Are Here For You LLC, the sheriff said.

