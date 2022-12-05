2 charged with selling counterfeit merchandise

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested for selling counterfeit merchandise Saturday at the Florence Flea Market on East Palmetto Street in Florence, according to a press statement from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests were part of a compliance check by Florence County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Secretary of State investigators.

Keith Marshall, 39, 819 E. Butler Lane, Florence, and Aly Sallah, 44, of Tukwila, Washington, were arrested and charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods. Rose was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $16,000 surety bond. Sallah is being held at the detention center while waiting a bond hearing.

At the Florence Flea Market, investigators accompanied by a trademark expert observed counterfeit merchandise for sale in at least two locations. Some of the counterfeit goods seized included trademarks for Gucci, Timberland, Nike, Adidas, NBA and NFL licensed apparel, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Burberry, Versace, Polo, Michael Kors, Beats by Dre, Dior, Apple and Coach. The estimated value of the seized items is more than $500,000.

The brands, logos and merchandise are the intellectual properties of the owner. The trafficking of counterfeit gods is not a victimless crime. The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property has estimated the annual cost of intellectual property theft to the United State's economy exceeds $225 billion, and could be as high as $600 billion.

In 2020, the Library of Congress published a report indicated approximately 80 percent of all counterfeit goods are produced in China. Between 60 and 80% of those goods are purchased by Americans.

"Not only does the counterfeit merchandise harm legitimate businesses, but it hurts consumers who purchase inferior and even dangerous products. Moreover, counterfeit merchandise trafficking funds organized crime and terrorism," South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are possible, according to the statement.