2 dead after crash in Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. — Two people were killed Wednesday when a tractor-trailer hit the back of a car, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner was going south on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 179 in Dillon County when it was hit in the rear by the truck, driven by Zikramject Singh, 29, of Bakersfield, Calif. Both vehicles ran off the road on the right and overturned.
Lee said the crash happened about 11:35 a.m. as the Toyota slowed for traffic.
The driver and one of the two passengers in the Toyota were killed. The other passenger was airlifted to a hospital. Their names were not available.
The truck driver was also taken to a hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol's multidisciplinary investigations team.