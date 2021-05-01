 Skip to main content
2021 ArtFields winners named
2021 ArtFields winners named

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A,n Ocala, Florida artist, Charles Eady, won the top prize of $50,000 in this year’s ArtFields. He won with a work titled “Anna.”

Second place went to Cutler Fussell of Walter Valley, Mississippi, who won $25,000 for “Flame Stitch.”

Two people received $12,500 each as People’s Choice winners: Nik Botkin of Nitro, West Virginia, and William Massey, of Atlanta.

Botkin won the prize for 3-D art with a piece titled "Silver Vixen."

Massey won the prize for 2-D art with piece titled "Grace"

Charles Eady

Eady

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
