FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Florence teenagers have been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in a shooting at a mobile home park.

They are James Christopher Burns, 18, of 2805 Boardwalk; Hennigan Deshaunta Amaurie Howe, 19, of 1010 Aunt Prissey Court; and Zion Keon Cusack, 17, also of 1010 Aunt Prissey Court.

Each is charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

A fourth person, who is a juvenile, has also been arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to sheriff’s Maj. Michael Nunn.

In a media advisory, Nunn said the shooting happened in the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park, where shots were fired into two dwellings. No one was hurt, although both dwellings were occupied.