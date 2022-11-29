 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 SC family members die in Arizona crash

  • 0

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said seven people were traveling in a pickup from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m.

DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.

DPS said four other people in the vehicle were seriously injured including three of White's other great-grandchildren —a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-month-old boy whose twin brother died in the crash.

People are also reading…

White's 33-year-old granddaughter — the mother of the five children — also was injured and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

DPS investigators said driver fatigue was a possible factor in the fatal rollover.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final Cooks for Christ benefit of 2022 is Dec. 1. The benefit recipient is Steve Galloway. Galloway’s benefit will be held at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence on Dec. 1.

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Turkey Trot Thursday morning was doubly unique as the top two finishers were women -- Taylor Barnes and Caelin Sloan -- who finished hand-in-hand at the Briggs Elementary School finish line at 18:25 followed by Matthew Andrews at 18:43

Florence 1 Schools opens new student-run Pepsi market

Florence 1 Schools opens new student-run Pepsi market

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools recently held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new F1S Pepsi Market. The student-run market, housed in the McClenaghan Administrative Annex building, is a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the district’s Programs for Exceptional Children.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Details in the White House Christmas decorations you might have missed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert