3 Things To Do This Weekend: Go round in circles, celebrate Cinco and lift your soul

FLORENCE, S.C. — For some reason, this weekend evokes memories of Billy Preston’s 1972 hit song, “Will it Go Round in Circles.”

At Darlington Raceway, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the answer is yes because a circle is always an oval. Not all ovals are circles, however.

It’s also Mother’s Day Weekend, and doing something special for Mom is always a good idea. You can find a complete list of weekend activities at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – wwwl.visitflow.com.

But, No. 1 on our list of Three Things to Do This Weekend is racing and track-related activities at Darlington Raceway.

1 Throwback Weekend features tons of fan activities Thursday through Sunday at the track and in Darlington. The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Darlington. It will follow the traditional 2.3-mile route and end at the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage.

The Dead On Tools 200 Camping World truck race is 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Mahindra ROXOR 200 Xfinity series race is 1:30 p.m. Saturday and the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup race is 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

There are numerous fan events Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Check www.darlingtonraceway.com/fanguide for a complete list of fan and fun activities.

2 The Cinco De Mayo Fiesta from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Florence is the best of all worlds — combining music, food vendors and other activities with raising money for the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity will use money raised at the Cinco De Mayor Fiesta to build affordable housing for Florence residents. It is Habitat for Humanity’s only fundraiser of the year. All proceeds go straight to the organization’s building program. The band Pizazz will perform. There will be Chihuahua races and a Chihuahua fashion show. Children will have fun at the inflatables, face-painting stations and balloon artists. Admission is free. Food vendor tickets are available for $1 a ticket.

3 It may be a day early, but the Southern Soul Music Festival at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, would be a great Mother’s Day present. This one-of-a-kind concert features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie Travis, TK Soul and Jeter Jones. Doors open at 7 p.m., while the concert starts an hour later. Tickets can be purchased at the Florence Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tucka is a Louisiana R&B singer who can deliver ‘pillow talk’ songs in a style similar to Barry White. Sir Charles Jones was raised in Birmingham, Ala. His style ranges from jazz to fusion and gospel to blues. Southern bluesman Pokey Bear also hails from Louisiana. His feel-good bayou soul will keep your feet moving. Nellie Travis was born in the early 1960s in Mississippi. Her music encompasses contemporary blues and Southern soul. TK Soul is a contemporary soul singer. He mixes R&B traditions with modern day attitude and hip-hop. Jeter Jones hails from Louisiana and is known as the “King of the Trailride Blues.”

—Chris Day