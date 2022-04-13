3 Things To Do This Weekend: It's all about Easter

FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s Easter weekend and many Easter Egg hunts are scheduled throughout Florence County on Saturday.

Go to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.visitflo.com to see all the good times available in the region this weekend.

Here are the Morning News’ top 3 things to do this weekend.

1 It’s the big one. Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, will be hosting its Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Eggstravaganza is one of the largest Easter Egg Hunts in the state. Approximately 20,000 Easter Eggs will be hidden throughout the garden for children to find. Children will be provided with baskets, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available. Adult tickets are $10 and children tickets are $5 each, plus fees. All ticket proceeds go to the J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Sciences Magnet School. For more information, visit www.moorefarmsbg.org.

2 Prettier than Matt will be performing at Apple Annies Deli & Pub from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday. The musical duo of Jessica Skinner and Jeff Pitts perform self-written songs about life and love. Skinner and Pitts share vocals. They have released eight albums, including Colors, which dropped on April 9, 2021.

3 The Florence Motor Speedway will have its Easter Racing Eggstravaganza at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The racing will feature late-model stocks, super trucks, Chargers, mini stocks, legend cars, Bandolero and street stocks. Adult tickets are $20. Military and senior tickets are $17 and children 11 and under are free. Tickets are available at fmspeedway.com. Grandstands open at 2:30 p.m. Racing starts at 4 p.m. The Florence Motor Speedway is a 4/10 mile oval located in Timmonsville.

If you have any events you’d like featured in 3 Things To Do this Weekend, send information to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

—Chris Day