3 Things to Do This Weekend: It's time for art, plants and outdoors

It’s the time of the season for art, planting and enjoying the outdoors.

The isn’t a shortage of things to do this weekend. Go to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflow.com – to see a full calendar of events for the weekend.

Here are the Morning News’ top three things to do this weekend.

1 ArtFields kicks off its nine-day run in Lake City at 10 a.m. Friday with the ribbon cutting at The Welcome Center, 110 E. Main St. Visitors will find art in more than 40 venues throughout Lake City. Start at The Welcome Center to register to vote and get a map and field guide. Visitors are encouraged to see as many pieces of art as possible and vote for their favorites. Artfield' venues will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day with one exception. The venues will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Food trucks, vendors and entertainment also will be available. Visit www.artsfieldssc.org to see the daily event schedule and plan your trip.

2 If you enjoy plants, the Pee Dee Spring Plant & Flower Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St.

Visitors can shop for plants and garden essentials, certified South Carolina produce, springtime decor and much more from a variety of vendors. The Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions, and a variety of food vendors will be set up with tasty fare.

The four-day sale runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available for rent, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Spring Plant and Flower Festival, visit agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets or find the market on Facebook at @PeeDeeFarmersMarket.

3 Kalmia Gardens in Hartsville will hold the Earth Day Festival starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The festival wraps up at 1 p.m. There will be exhibitors, arts and crafts, live music and more.

Kalmia Gardens is located at 1624 W. Carolina Ave. Kalmia Gardens is a nonprofit public garden. It is open year round from dawn to dusk.

