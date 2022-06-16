3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Juneteenth, car show and art exhibits

It’s been a hot week with temperatures approaching 100 degrees or inching just past the century mark. It was a good week to find a shady resting place or just stay inside.

The weekend is here, and with it is a heat break. Yep, a the great cool off is here. Temperatures will max out in the mid 90s Saturday and barely tickle the 90s Sunday.

It’s the weekend and time to unwind.

Per usual, Pee Dee Region residents have numerous choices of activities and events this weekend. For a thorough list, head to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website – www.visitflo.com.

The Morning News is here to help, too. Here are our picks for 3 Things To Do on this Father’s Day weekend.

1 Be a part of a first: Lake City will be holding it’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It kicks off from 6-10 p.m. with a Juneteenth Gala at the Continuum. The Gala is semi-formal to formal black-tie celebration. It will feature hors d’oeuvres and live music from Solution. Get tickets at Eventbrite. Tickets range from $15 to $30. Saturday is the Festival at the Continuum. Activities start at noon and continue to 9 p.m. There will be games, food, activities and live music from Kipp Taylor & The Nu Look, The Touch Band and The Company Band. There also will be a barbecue cookoff. Sunday is reserved for congregational celebrations at area churches.

2 Vintage cars, trucks and more: Cars shows are big because Americans love their cars. The Darlington Cruisers and Johnny Bell Automotive present The Cruise-In at Joes Grill, 400 Russell St., Darlington on Saturday. Activities start at 8 a.m. and awards will be presented at 2 p.m. The event will happen rain or shine, but shine is expected Saturday. There will be music, family entertainment and good.

3 Head indoors: The Florence County Museum has several exhibits on view. Kindred Spirit: the Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson focuses on the artist's relations with the people and places in his life. The Wright Collection of Sourthern Art highlights works from Southern artists. The Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St. in downtown Florence is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

-- Chris Day