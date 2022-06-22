3 Things To Do This Weekend: Party like its the 80s; see a musical and celebrate freedom

Friday’s the night to pull out the Big Hair, mullets, Spandex, lacey shirts, leg warmers and any neon clothing hiding in the back of your closet.

Florence area homies will have a gnarly time downtown at Florence After Five this Friday. Kids in America – Totally 80s Tribute will bring the sounds of the 80s to the block party.

Florence After Five tops our list of 3 Things To Do This Weekend. Of course, there are big happenings all over Florence and Darlington counties this weekend. For the complete list, visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

1 The downtown Florence block party starts at 5:30 p.m. on South Dargan Street. Kids In America will take the stage at 6 p.m. Kids In America is a six-member band based in Charlotte, N.C. The show covers the biggest hits and artists of the iconic 80s. The audience can bounce to covers of songs by Madonna, Michael Jackson, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Prince, Journey, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar and The Cars. Costumes and props turn the performances into a full 80s stage show. The concert is free. Food and drink vendors will be on hand to help you party down. After the event, audience members can head over to Wholly Smokin’ Downtown were the Analog Saints will perform at 8 p.m.

2 This one is going to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Florence Little Theatre’s Summer Youth Production will be Mary Poppins Jr. – a musical based stories of P.L Travers and the Walt Disney film. As the Banks family nanny, Mary Poppins uses a combination of magic and common sense to teach the family how to value each other. The musical is directed by Lisa Sims, education director. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performance start at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for people age 62 and over and $10 for students or those under 18. For more information, visit www.florencelittletheatre.org.

3 Celebrate Freedom in Darlington. The annual Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce Freedom Fest runs from 4-9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Darlington. Admission is free. The event includes food and beverage vendors, merchandise vendors, a carnival, amusement-type rides for all ages and live music. For more information, visit the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

If you have an event you’d like to see featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

-- Chris Day