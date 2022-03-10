3 Things to do this weekend

Everybody’s been working toward the weekend.
It’s finally here. So, what are you going to do?
There are plenty of fun events in the Florence area this weekend. Here are three of the best, but check out the entire calendar of events at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – visitflo.com.
1 The Skirmish at Gambles Hotel is a Civil War re-enactment of an encounter that happened on March 5, 1865. Approximately 500 Federal soldiers were met by Confederate soldiers and 400 area home guards. The re-enactment will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and at 7 a.m. Sunday at The Harwell House at Rankin Plantation. There won’t be a barn dance Saturday night because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is presented by the 23rd SC Infantry, a group of enthusiasts that portray soldiers of the Civil War. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students under 18. Children under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.
2 A Night in the Round, featuring singer/songwriters Jebb Mac, Gary Hannan and Wynn Varble, will be held at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Roseneath Farm, 1104 Cherokee Road in Florence. Proceeds benefit the McLeod Children’s Hospital. The evening will be a fun night of entertainment in a rustic barn setting. The musicians will give insight into their creative processes and share stories behind their songs. General admission tickets are $75 each. VIP tickets are $125. Visit www.mcleodhealth.org/foundation/events-listing/a-night-in-the-round-2021/ for tickets.
3 Pacing 4 Pieces half marathon and 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday in downtown Florence. The run benefits the Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee. Races will start in the 200 block of Dargan Street. The half marathon will start at 8:30 a.m. and 5K will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a PIECE JAM on the lawn of the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center starting at 10 a.m. The jam will feature music, food and beverage vendors, a kids zone, activities and more. For more information, visit https://Pacing4Pieces.itsyourrace.com. The race is presented by ACS Technologies and the Betty S. Campbell Foundation.
—Chris Day