3 Things to do this weekend

There are plenty of fun events in the Florence area this weekend. Here are three of the best, but check out the entire calendar of events at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – visitflo.com.

1 The Skirmish at Gambles Hotel is a Civil War re-enactment of an encounter that happened on March 5, 1865. Approximately 500 Federal soldiers were met by Confederate soldiers and 400 area home guards. The re-enactment will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and at 7 a.m. Sunday at The Harwell House at Rankin Plantation. There won’t be a barn dance Saturday night because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is presented by the 23rd SC Infantry, a group of enthusiasts that portray soldiers of the Civil War. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students under 18. Children under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.