Here are our picks for the 3 things to do this weekend.
- The Carolina Classic gymnastics meet is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive. Friday’s sessions start at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s sessions start at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., while Sunday’s sessions start at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets (ages 13-64) are $20. Children ages 3-12 will be admitted for $10. Children 2 and under are free. Seniors (age 65 and up) will be admitted for $10. All tickets are cash only. Doors open 30 minutes before the session start time. Spectators can park at Gate 3. The Carolina Gymnastics Center in Columbia was built around the goal of improving young lives through the sport of gymnastics. It offers opportunities to youth ages 2 to 18.
- Saturday is family day at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., in downtown Florence. The museum will offer something for toddlers to grandparents from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The theme this month is "Arts and Science." Participants will create super slime and bouncy balls from basic household supplies. The program is supported through a donation from the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation Blackwell-Ervin Family Fund. Registration is not necessary and the event is free.
- There’s lots of sports action at Francis Marion University on Sunday. The university’s men’s and women’s tennis teams will battle Lenior-Rhyne University at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts, 4822 E. Palmetto St. The FMU women’s softball team will play host to Limestone University in a doubleheader. The first game starts at 1 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required in indoor and public areas on the FMU campus.
