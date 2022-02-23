3 Things to Do this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Well, there’s a lot happening. Check out the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com – for a complete calendar of events.

Here are three events to whet your appetite.

1. The Wet Nose Dogs will give a free concert from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Spiro’s Wingz & Ale in Hartsville. Philip Ryan handles the lead vocals, while Max Jenks-Gilbert plays guitar. The duo puts its own spin on covers of country, rock, R&B, southern rock, pop and hip hop. The Florence-based band is generating a lot of interest. For more information about the Wet Nose Dogs, visit www.youtube.com/WetNoseDogs.

2. The South Carolina High School League Lower State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Florence Center Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Game times are noon, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $10.