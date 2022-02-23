3 Things to Do this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend?
Here are three events to whet your appetite.
1. The Wet Nose Dogs will give a free concert from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Spiro’s Wingz & Ale in Hartsville. Philip Ryan handles the lead vocals, while Max Jenks-Gilbert plays guitar. The duo puts its own spin on covers of country, rock, R&B, southern rock, pop and hip hop. The Florence-based band is generating a lot of interest. For more information about the Wet Nose Dogs, visit www.youtube.com/WetNoseDogs.
2. The South Carolina High School League Lower State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Florence Center Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Game times are noon, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $10.
3. The Black History Cultural Brunch and Fashion Show will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lake City Event Center, 414 S. Church St., in Lake City. The brunch will be catered by Latoya Carpenter. The Level 10 Live Band and DJ Toni will perform. There will be a Black History presentation, local authors, vendors, games and more. The fashion show will be presented by Fanny’s House Collection of Virginia. You may get tickets at Eventbrite.com for $20. Tickets will be $25 the day of the show.
—Chris Day