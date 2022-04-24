4 dead in separate shootings in Florence County

FLORENCE, N.C. – Four people are dead after separate shootings in Florence County during the weekend.

Three of the shootings happened in the city of Florence and another happened near Scranton.

In one case, police said, a man was shot in the 1100 block of Brunwood Drive about 4:40 p.m. Saturday after he refused a neighbor’s request to take him to a store.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Larry Dontaye Joyner, 37, of Florence.

Von Lutcken said Joyner was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway when the shooting happened.

Police have charged Randolph Eugene Smith with the shooting.

In an email to media, Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said Smith is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

After the shooting, Brandt said, Smith left with Joyner in Joyner’s vehicle, which police found near Jeffries Creek Park.

Another shooting happened Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Carver Street, according to the coroner. The coroner said the victim in that shooting was Benjamin Willie Dixon, 32, of Florence.

A third shooting in Florence, previously reported, left a 17-year-old dead at 700 Philadelphia Place.

The body of the teen, identified by the coroner as Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw of Dixie Street, was lying in the driveway when police officers arrived. The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Autopsies on Joyner, Dixon and Shaw will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina at Charleston, the coroner said.

A fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning on Glendale School Road near Scranton, according to Maj. Michael M. Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He said an 11-year-old was dead after that shooting.

No other details were given and the 11-year-old had not been identified by the coroner.