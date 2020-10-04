619 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 619 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

For the Pee Dee, the department lists new confirmed cases in Florence County (15), Darlington County (2), Dillon County (11), Marion County (2), and Marlboro County (10). Williamsburg County had no new confirmed cases.

Only one Pee Dee county, Florence, reported a death caused by the virus. The Florence County victim was an elderly person.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 146,576, probable cases to 5,006, confirmed deaths to 3,255, and 198 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the health department recommends that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the spread of the virus.