7-year old Marion County boy killed in dog attack
An account has been established at Anderson Brothers Bank for donations toward the funeral expenses for seven year old Shamar Sherif Jackson, killed in a dog attack near Wilbur Road in Marion County Sunday night. The Marion County Sheriff's Office along with the Marion County Coroner and animal control are investigating and seized five adult dogs and one puppy from a property on Cleo Road in Marion.

 CONTRIBUTED

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County Sheriff's Office along with the Marion County Coroner and animal control are investigating the death of a seven year old boy in the Wilbur Road area of Marion Sunday night, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

“The SLED crime scene unit was called in to assist. It appears the small child was mauled by dog(s) while walking in his neighborhood with his brother who was able to escape.”

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Shamar Sherif Jackson. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, he said.

Wallace said a search warrant was executed Monday.

“Five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road,” he said. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Wallace said the investigation continues.

An account has been established at Anderson Brothers Bank for donations toward Jackson’s funeral expenses. Donations to the Shamar Jackson Fund can be made at any Anderson Brothers Bank location.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

