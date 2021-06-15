7-year old Marion County boy killed in dog attack

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County Sheriff's Office along with the Marion County Coroner and animal control are investigating the death of a seven year old boy in the Wilbur Road area of Marion Sunday night, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said.

“The SLED crime scene unit was called in to assist. It appears the small child was mauled by dog(s) while walking in his neighborhood with his brother who was able to escape.”

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Shamar Sherif Jackson. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, he said.

Wallace said a search warrant was executed Monday.

“Five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road,” he said. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Wallace said the investigation continues.

An account has been established at Anderson Brothers Bank for donations toward Jackson’s funeral expenses. Donations to the Shamar Jackson Fund can be made at any Anderson Brothers Bank location.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 843-423-8216.

