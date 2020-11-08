825 new COVID-19 cases reported in state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

In the Pee Dee, only Florence County listed a new death, that of an elderly person. But all of the Pee Dee counties reported new cases: Florence (27), Darlington (15), Dillon (5), Marion (7 and 1 probable case), Marlboro (3) and Williamsburg (9).

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 175,730, probable cases to 9,958, confirmed deaths to 3,776, and probable deaths to 260.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to get tested if they are regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Saturday, a total of 2,173,744 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 6,321 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.1%.