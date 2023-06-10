HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jennifer Taylor, a teacher at Thomas Hart Academy, has been named Middle School Teacher of the Year by the South Carolina Independent School Association.

She is the second teacher from the academy to be named SCISA Teacher of the Year since the award began in 2001.

Taylor’s honor was bestowed in April in Orangeburg at the SCISA Teacher of the Year Banquet.

The academy also has received the SCISA STEAM Certification. It is one of 14 schools in the state to achieve this and is the only one in the Pee Dee, according to Tara Woodson, the academy’s head of school.

Taylor has been a faculty member at Thomas Hart Academy since August 2019.

Taylor graduated summa cum laude with a BA degree in biology from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1998. She earned a Ph.D. from Washington University in 2005. She previously taught at the S.C. Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics.

“Dr. Taylor does not work or serve for awards or accolades,” Wood said, “but simply to inspire and affect all those she comes in contact with daily. Dr. Jenn, as all of her students call her, has mastered the elusive art of being firm, but fair, having rules yet maintaining relationships, and remembering that though she teaches many different levels of science she is really teaching children who she freely offers love, acceptance, and grace.

The South Carolina Independent School Association is a nonprofit, voluntary association of approximately 120 independent schools serving more than 40,000 students and teachers.