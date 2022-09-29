Aiken: Optimism, perseverance keys to success

FLORENCE, S.C. — Optimism is one of the keys to success, Florence attorney J. Boone Aiken III said Tuesday night.

Aiken was honored as a Distinguished Graduate of Florence 1 Schools at The School Foundation Gala on Tuesday night at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing , 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence.

The desire to succeed is another decidedly American trait, Aiken said.

“There are other characteristics that people in other countries say Americans have,” Aiken said. “The kid is about some of them. For example, they say Americans are over organized. And Europeans say, ‘When three Americans meet each other over there, the first thing they do is elect a president, secretary and treasurer.”

Teachers instill the desire to succeed in their students, Aiken said.

“That is why we are here tonight,” Aiken said. “… We can’t wish our way to the top. We must train for it. Then optimism lets us move forward in a positive way. … And to be successful, we must have perseverance.”

Attitude, optimism, kindness and respect are choices. People are defined by the choices they make, Aiken said.

“Choose wisely,” he said.

Aiken attended Royal Elementary School, Moore Junior High School and graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1965. He was class president in his senior year.

After high school, he received a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University in 1965. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and president of the Interfraternity Council. He received his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1973.

Aiken built a successful law career in Florence. He is senior shareholder and founding member of Aiken, Bridges Elliott, Tyler and Saleeby, P.A. His focus is on medical and professional liability defense

He served as general counsel to McLeod Health from 2003 until December 2021. His family has a legacy with McLeod. His grandfather Jefferson Boone Aiken was named a Board of Trustee member in 1930 when McLeod was chartered as a not-for-profit cooperation.

Aiken is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers – membership is limited to 1% of the total number of practicing lawyers of any state. He is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association, American Bar Association and past president of the Florence County Bar Association.

He served as chairman of The Aiken Foundation, which was started by his grandfather, from 2009 until 2021 when it was dissolved. Its assets were distributed to Florence County charitable organization.

Aiken is married to Robin Hutchinson Aiken. The couple have three children – Jennifer and her husband, Billy, of Charleston, Mary Margaret and her husband, Oliver, of Charleston; and J. Boone Aiken IV of Florence. J. Boone Aiken III is grandfather to four children. His son, J. Boone Aiken IV recently started practicing law in Florence at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd.

Aiken said he was surprised when The School Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hyler informed him that he had been selected for the Distinguished Graduate honor.

He was even more surprised when she said he needed to give a 10- to 20-minute speech. He noted his closing arguments in court cases are much shorter.

Aiken said his wife, Robin, gave him a few book to give him ideas for his speech.

“I brought one of those books that my wife gave me – ‘The Lawyer and Other Reptiles.’”