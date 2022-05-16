Alexander endorses Smith for City Council

State Rep. Terry Alexander recently endorsed Lawrence "Chipper" Smith for Florence City Council District 2.

“I have known Chipper since he was a little boy. I am overwhelmed with gratitude to see him stepping up to serve the people of his community. I cannot think of a better person for the job. I am excited to see all the great things that the younger generation of Florence leaders will bring to our great city.”

Smith is one of those leaders we should watch.

Smith, is a lifelong resident of District 2, is a 2011 graduate of Wilson High School. He serves as the vice president of Smith Funeral Home of Florence, as well as Wilson High School’s baseball coach and assistant football coach.

On the campaign trail, Smith is speaking with residents to hear their concerns and learn about issues that are important to their families and to their communities across the district. If elected, he hopes to be a strong voice for citizens and foster a relationship with the community that builds trust in public service.

Smith also pledges to support recreational activities for not only the youth, but people all ages, advocate for beautification and deter violence amongst youth in particular, but in our community in general.

A commissioner for the Florence Housing Authority and executive board member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area, this is Smith’s first run for public office.