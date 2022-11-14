American Red Cross opens new Florence office

FLORENCE -- The Eastern South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross has relocated its Florence office to 702 S. Coit Street, now renting office space from the Boy Scouts of America.

The move allows the Red Cross to take advantage of the expanded office space as well as two conference rooms and flex space the Red Cross can use for volunteer support and community training classes.

“We alternate board meetings between Florence and Myrtle Beach facilities as do our lines of service, most notably our Disaster Action Teams who respond to local disasters like home fires,” said Amber Sellers, Board Chair of the Eastern Chapter. “Last fiscal year, the Eastern Chapter responded to 313 local disasters supporting 943 individuals and distributing $231,130 in direct financial assistance.”

The Eastern Chapter of the American Red Cross maintains its chapter hHeadquarters in Myrtle Beach at Market Commons. The chapter serves Marlboro, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Horry Counties. The Florence office supports the volunteers in the western half of the chapter.

Michael Hesbach serves as the Executive Director of the Eastern Chapter and spends at least two days a week working out of the Florence office.

“The Red Cross is a great collaborative partner with the Boy Scouts of America. Their Pillowcase Project and Prepare with Pedro classes focusing on youth preparedness are a great fit for our members,” said Doug Stone, Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America. “We have been renting executive suites to small businesses and other non-profits for five years in addition to serving our scouting membership.”

The Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to serve as blood donor ambassadors, disaster action team members, and community volunteer leaders.

Individuals interested in volunteering for the Red Cross can contact Michael Hesbach at Michael.Hesbach@redcross.org or 843.412.8519.