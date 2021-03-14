Anderson Brothers Bank announces expansion of financial education platform to local schools

MULLINS, S.C. -- Anderson Brothers Bank announced it’s partnership with EverFi, Inc. Saturday, providing a financial education internet based program to local students at no cost to the schools or the taxpayer.
The program is provided to teachers in a classroom setting with online courses of over six hours of programming on a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k’s and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards.
The platform uniquely tracks the progress and performance of every user, further helping to set students on a path to financial security and a successful life.
Anderson Brothers Bank’s Le Tour De’Finance, named program, in the past six years has provided more than 2,674 students from four local public schools a more thorough understanding of financial concepts to help them achieve their financial goals in the future. The program will now add on an additional high school and middle school for six public schools in total.
“Anderson Brothers Bank is proud to provide a program that will empower so many students with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions. It’s a testament to our investment in the communities,” VP Marketing Director Susan Grant said. “It is crucial that our younger generation understand important aspects of personal finance like the difference between wants and needs and how to make a budget, and this course is providing them with the knowledge needed to successfully navigate the increasingly complex financial world we live in.”
According to recent EverFi survey data, 87 percent of parents talk to their kids about money but only 43 percent of parents describe themselves as 'well prepared' to teach their kids about money, and many do not discuss more complex concepts like credit, financing higher education, or building wealth, focusing instead on values and rules-of-thumb like saving, managing spending, and avoiding debt. Grant said these statistics support the need for financial education in a school setting, where all students have an equal opportunity to learn essential financial skills.
Anderson Brothers Bank’s Le Tour DeFinance is implemented in a co-curricular basis, providing students with the opportunity to develop healthy financial attitudes and behaviors in a classroom setting.
In 2015, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) highlighted EverFi’s schools-based financial education programs in a new report on Advancing K-12 Financial Education: A Guide for Policymakers.
"Helping students and adults develop a foundation of financial understanding and capability is absolutely critical," EverFi Founder and CEO Tom Davidson said. We are grateful for our partnership with Anderson Brothers Bank who is tackling this issue head on and taking positive steps to prepare young people with the critical financial management skills needed to be savvy, responsible consumers.”