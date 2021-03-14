Anderson Brothers Bank announces expansion of financial education platform to local schools

MULLINS, S.C. -- Anderson Brothers Bank announced it’s partnership with EverFi, Inc. Saturday, providing a financial education internet based program to local students at no cost to the schools or the taxpayer.

The program is provided to teachers in a classroom setting with online courses of over six hours of programming on a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k’s and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards.

The platform uniquely tracks the progress and performance of every user, further helping to set students on a path to financial security and a successful life.

Anderson Brothers Bank’s Le Tour De’Finance, named program, in the past six years has provided more than 2,674 students from four local public schools a more thorough understanding of financial concepts to help them achieve their financial goals in the future. The program will now add on an additional high school and middle school for six public schools in total.