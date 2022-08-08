Annexation of old Palmetto Inn property complete

FLORENCE – The old Palmetto Inn, 1300 E. Palmetto St., is now part of the city and is zoned for open space and recreation.

The Florence City Council unanimously voted to approve the annexation and zoning on second reading at Monday’s meeting at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

Demolition of the abandoned motel continues. Once it is finished and remediation complete, the property will become part of Levy Park. It will add approximately 3.15 acres to Levy Park, which will grow to approximately 16.75 acres.

The property is located across from McLeod Health Complex. The old Palmetto Inn also is on the eastern gateway into the city of Florence.

The old Palmetto Inn closed more than 20 years ago. Vandals stripped the building of its copper pipes. The buildings became covered in graffiti over the years. The city of Florence has been working to get rid of the blighted motel since 2014.

A partnership with the city of Florence, Florence County, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health made the acquisition, demolition and remediation of the property possible.

Earlier this year, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health contributed $358,000 each toward the purchase of the property. The county and city have committed additional money to demolish the motel, remediate the land and maintain it for future generations.

Levy Park is named in honor of Dr. J.R. Levy – a contemporary of Dr. F.H. McLeod, who founded McLeod Health. Levy was a leader in the city’s health care community. He died in 1936.

It is located between Pine Street and East Palmetto Street.

The park has a community center for seniors/adults, a youth activity center, a playground, a picnic area, two picnic shelters, eight basketball goals, two tennis courts, a lighted softball field, baseball field and a football field.

The Florence City Council also approved annexation and zoning of 2640 W. Palmetto St. on second reading Monday. The 4.42 acres will be zoned commercial general.

The property is owned by the Housing Authority of Florence.