Applications for emergency food, shelter program money available

Florence County has been chosen to receive $46,540 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Armyand United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board comprised of local volunteers will determine how the funds awarded to Florence County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Florence County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with twelve agencies participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact United Way of Florence County for an application at 843-662-2407 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Feb. 10.

