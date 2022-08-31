Area fans visit Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – “Awesome.”

That's the most common response by Atlanta Braves fans after being asked at Darlington Raceway what it was like to have their photos taken with the exact World Series championship trophy the team won last year, their first since 1995.

But it didn’t stop there. Fans could also get their photos taken with the NASCAR Cup championship trophy, as well as the trophy that goes to the winner of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

And, they could even take their cars for a spin around the track Too Tough to Tame.

Fans made sure they lined up to have their photos taken with that World Series trophy before it returns to its permanent home in Atlanta, Truist Park, home of the Braves.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling,” Wayne Gerald said. “I just smiled.”

This, of course, was one of many activities leading up to the huge weekend at Darlington.

“I wish things like this could happen a lot more,” Gerald said. “I’ve been to more Southern 500s than I can count.”

He especially likes the two Southern 500s won by his favorite driver, Mark Martin (1993, 2009). Martin, in ’09 was actually the first to win the modern design of the Southern 500 trophy which is made by Florence’s American Trophy Company.

“He never complained; he was a good, solid driver, and he just knew how to win without crying all the time,” Gerald said.

His friend, Clint Freeman, is a big fan of another Freeman – Freddie, who was a star for the Braves before playing this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I liked the way he played,” Clint said.

Born and raised in Darlington and now living in Florence, Rodney Johnson also showed up to have his photo taken with the World Series trophy.

“I’ve been a Braves fan since Dale Murphy was a rookie and came up as a catcher,” he said. “This has been awesome.”

After being asked how he posed with the trophy, he said he flashed a “thumbs-up.”

Dustin Pruitt even drove up from his home in Myrtle Beach for the celebration.

“This is a dream come true,” Pruitt said. “I’ve been a die-hard fan since I was 9 years old. I’ve been a Braves fan all my life. I just love it.”

After Pruitt was asked how he posed, he said he did the best he could in the suddenness of the moment.

“I just stood like this,” he said, laughing. “I didn’t know what to do; I was in shock.”

The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist is traveling throughout Braves Country through the summer with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.