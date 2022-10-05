Armstrong Wealth Management makes donation to Lighthouse Ministries

FLORENCE — Armstrong Wealth Management Group recently made its annual donation to Lighthouse Ministries. Leslie Moore and Lee Carter III presented a check for $32,535 to Executive Director Cecilia Meggs.

“Armstrong Wealth Management has been instrumental over the past twelve years in providing their time, talent, and treasure to the Florence Community. They have been dedicated to giving back to the community not only through donations but also as committed, productive citizens helping persons living in Florence County that are most in need,” Meggs said.

The team at Armstrong Wealth Management Group decided to become fully committed to the community in 2010 by dedicating 1% of their gross income each year to Lighthouse Ministries. Since this partnership began, Regi Armstrong and his team have helped over 1,500 families in Florence County stay safe in their homes during a time of crisis.

Because of the dedication and support of Armstrong Wealth Management Group, more families are living in a stable environment. The impact of their support and dedication is felt throughout the community by countless families and individuals whose lives have been touched.