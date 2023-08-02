News
‘It’s just like magic’: Little-known but efficient, geothermal pumps a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one-third of all U.S. energy consumption is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. A major push is now underway to get people…
Former Timmonsville High School standout Antonio "Tony" Jones is taking over the Trinity Collegiate School girls basketball program.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two road project loom large over Florence traffic in the near future, though one is much farther along than the other in the…
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever; here are the winning numbers
An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs tonight, giving lottery players a chance to snap an unlucky streak that has st…
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two new tennis courts and three pickleball courts are coming to Lions Park in Lake City.